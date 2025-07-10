Lobbying Update: $20,000 of EXTREME NETWORKS lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of EXTREME NETWORKS lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Monitor tariffs and trade policy issues.

EXTR Insider Trading Activity

EXTR insiders have traded $EXTR stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD MEYERCORD (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 214,350 shares for an estimated $3,265,954 .

. KATAYOUN MOTIEY (Chief Legal Admin Sust Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 71,800 shares for an estimated $1,154,630 .

. RAJ KHANNA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $172,503.

EXTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of EXTR stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EXTR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EXTR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 06/13/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

EXTR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EXTR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $EXTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Mike Genovese from Rosenblatt set a target price of $20.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Ryan Koontz from Needham set a target price of $20.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Eric Martinuzzi from Lake Street set a target price of $15.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 David Vogt from UBS set a target price of $15.0 on 05/01/2025

