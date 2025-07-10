Lobbying Update: $20,000 of EXTREME NETWORKS lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of EXTREME NETWORKS lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Monitor tariffs and trade policy issues.
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
EXTR Insider Trading Activity
EXTR insiders have traded $EXTR stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EDWARD MEYERCORD (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 214,350 shares for an estimated $3,265,954.
- KATAYOUN MOTIEY (Chief Legal Admin Sust Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 71,800 shares for an estimated $1,154,630.
- RAJ KHANNA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $172,503.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
EXTR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of EXTR stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 1,056,494 shares (-56.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,977,415
- LMR PARTNERS LLP removed 990,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,097,700
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 781,103 shares (+163.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,333,992
- TRIGRAN INVESTMENTS, INC. added 722,121 shares (+30.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,553,660
- CRESTLINE MANAGEMENT, LP removed 662,249 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,761,554
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 645,549 shares (-85.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,540,613
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 611,462 shares (+13.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,089,642
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
EXTR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EXTR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 06/13/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for EXTR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EXTR forecast page.
EXTR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EXTR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $EXTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mike Genovese from Rosenblatt set a target price of $20.0 on 06/13/2025
- Ryan Koontz from Needham set a target price of $20.0 on 05/15/2025
- Eric Martinuzzi from Lake Street set a target price of $15.0 on 05/01/2025
- David Vogt from UBS set a target price of $15.0 on 05/01/2025
