Lobbying Update: $20,000 of ENTERGY SERVICES LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of ENTERGY SERVICES LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Nuclear power, energy infrastructure issues and nuclear used fuel issues."
ETR Insider Trading Activity
ETR insiders have traded $ETR stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARCUS V BROWN (EVP & General Counsel) sold 157,694 shares for an estimated $13,728,839
- KIMBERLY COOK-NELSON (EVP & Chief Nuclear Officer) sold 25,557 shares for an estimated $3,802,114
- PHILLIP R JR MAY sold 35,184 shares for an estimated $3,000,491
- PETER S JR NORGEOT (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 19,336 shares for an estimated $1,677,978
- JASON CHAPMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,634 shares for an estimated $1,388,553.
- ANASTASIA MINOR sold 12,400 shares for an estimated $1,058,464
- DEANNA D. RODRIGUEZ has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,308 shares for an estimated $716,247.
- HALEY FISACKERLY sold 4,134 shares for an estimated $616,090
- ELIECER VIAMONTES has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 2,536 shares for an estimated $321,778.
ETR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 475 institutional investors add shares of ETR stock to their portfolio, and 437 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK added 3,428,435 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $259,943,941
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 3,212,608 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $243,579,938
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 3,171,105 shares (+22.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $240,433,181
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 2,892,705 shares (-60.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $219,324,893
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,526,075 shares (+187.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $191,527,006
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC removed 2,205,103 shares (-16.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $167,190,909
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 2,147,629 shares (-14.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $162,833,230
ETR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ETR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/22/2024
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/15/2024
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/14/2024
ETR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ETR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ETR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $140.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Sophie Karp from KeyBanc set a target price of $143.0 on 10/22/2024
- James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $140.0 on 10/15/2024
- Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital set a target price of $140.0 on 10/14/2024
