Lobbying Update: $20,000 of ELBIT SYSTEMS OF AMERICA lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of ELBIT SYSTEMS OF AMERICA lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Army RDT&E Issues."
ESLT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of ESLT stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 145,324 shares (+177.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,503,764
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 142,700 shares (+25.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,826,589
- STATE STREET CORP added 90,283 shares (+1991.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,299,333
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 57,378 shares (-31.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,807,540
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 44,420 shares (-66.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,463,469
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 44,016 shares (-25.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,359,209
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 43,588 shares (-30.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,248,755
