Lobbying Update: $20,000 of DME CORPORATION (ASTRONICS CORPORATION) lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of DME CORPORATION (ASTRONICS CORPORATION) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"RAIL SAFTETY RADIO TESTING FOR DOD"
ATRO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of ATRO stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 125,239 shares (+6.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,439,655
- SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP added 117,788 shares (+21.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,294,510
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 117,633 shares (+8.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,291,490
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 111,508 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,172,175
- 325 CAPITAL LLC added 104,822 shares (+6.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,041,932
- SKYLANDS CAPITAL, LLC added 101,632 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,622,046
- NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC removed 84,885 shares (-3.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,653,559
