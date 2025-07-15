Lobbying Update: $20,000 of CONSTELLATION ENERGY GROUP INC lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of CONSTELLATION ENERGY GROUP INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Funding, regulation, and permitting of enhanced nuclear and electric production, generally; Expressing the sense of the House of Representatives that the United States should support the expansion of domestic nuclear energy and advanced nuclear technology as a viable source of power to promote United States nuclear energy leadership and global energy independence;

To authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2026 for military activities of the Department of Defense, for military construction, and for defense activities of the Department of Energy, to prescribe military personnel strengths for such fiscal year, and for other purposes. To authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2026 for military activities of the Department of Defense and for military construction, and for defense activities of the Department of Energy, to prescribe military personnel strengths for such fiscal year, and for other purposes.

To advance the benefits of nuclear energy by enabling efficient, timely, and predictable licensing, regulation, and deployment of nuclear energy technologies, and for other purposes

To prohibit the importation into the United States of unirradiated low-enriched uranium that is produced in the Russian Federation, and for other purposes; A bill to establish a program to reduce the reliance of allied and partner nations on natural gas, petroleum, nuclear fuel, and minerals produced in Russia, and for other purposes; A bill to prohibit the importation into the United States of unirradiated low-enriched uranium that is produced in the Russian Federation or by a Russian entity, and for other purposes"

CEG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CEG stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CEG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/08 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/31.

on 05/08 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 03/31. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.

on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/01. SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/26, 02/04 and 0 sales.

CEG Insider Trading Activity

CEG insiders have traded $CEG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CEG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW N BAUER (SVP & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,241,580.

CEG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 828 institutional investors add shares of CEG stock to their portfolio, and 633 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CEG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CEG in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/23/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/13/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/05/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

CEG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CEG recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $CEG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $323.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $380.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 J.R. Weston from Raymond James set a target price of $326.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $350.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Ryan Levine from Citigroup set a target price of $318.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Ross Fowler from UBS set a target price of $320.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Paul Zimbardo from Jefferies set a target price of $223.0 on 04/28/2025

