Lobbying Update: $20,000 of CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to Healthcare, interoperability, digital cloud fax technology, and artificial intelligence"
CCSI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of CCSI stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KENT LAKE PR LLC removed 352,541 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,411,628
- NEW SOUTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 176,994 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,223,076
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 166,377 shares (-32.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,969,755
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 105,012 shares (-38.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,505,586
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 96,600 shares (+632.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,304,876
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 72,589 shares (+3.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,731,973
- GREENLEAF TRUST removed 69,385 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,655,526
CCSI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CCSI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 11/11/2024
