Lobbying Update: $20,000 of CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS lobbying was just disclosed

April 16, 2025 — 10:16 pm EDT

Written by Quiver LobbyingRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

$20,000 of CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to Healthcare, interoperability, digital cloud fax technology, and artificial intelligence"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

CCSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of CCSI stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • KENT LAKE PR LLC removed 352,541 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,411,628
  • NEW SOUTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 176,994 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,223,076
  • MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 166,377 shares (-32.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,969,755
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 105,012 shares (-38.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,505,586
  • PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 96,600 shares (+632.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,304,876
  • JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 72,589 shares (+3.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,731,973
  • GREENLEAF TRUST removed 69,385 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,655,526

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CCSI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CCSI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 11/11/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CCSI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CCSI forecast page.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

