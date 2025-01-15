Lobbying Update: $20,000 of COMCAST CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of COMCAST CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Copyright Issues.

Competition issues in the internet industry. Issues related to artificial intelligence.

Appropriations."

CMCSA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CMCSA stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMCSA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

CMCSA Insider Trading Activity

CMCSA insiders have traded $CMCSA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMCSA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN L ROBERTS (Chairman of Board & CEO) has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales, selling 469,515 shares.

MICHAEL J CAVANAGH (President) has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales, selling 133,159 shares.

KENNETH J BACON sold 14,408 shares.

JASON ARMSTRONG (CFO) has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales, selling 23,248 shares.

CMCSA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 966 institutional investors add shares of CMCSA stock to their portfolio, and 1,195 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

