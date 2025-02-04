Lobbying Update: $20,000 of CLEARWATER PAPER lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of CLEARWATER PAPER lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"forestry, paper products; pulp;
Pensions, no specific bills."
CLW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of CLW stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,887,015 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,176,436
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 341,307 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,740,901
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 241,217 shares (+9.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,884,333
- ANCHOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC added 235,853 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,731,244
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 218,505 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,236,132
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 147,998 shares (+27819.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,223,862
- PEREGRINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 145,393 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,328,349
