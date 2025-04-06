Lobbying Update: $20,000 of CHEVRON USA INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of CHEVRON USA INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Support of fiscal year 2025 appropriations and langauge to support beneficial use of dredge material, H.R. 1968, Continuing Resolution,"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
CVX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CVX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ sold up to $15,000 on 11/08.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
CVX Insider Trading Activity
CVX insiders have traded $CVX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL K WIRTH (Chairman and CEO) sold 164,600 shares for an estimated $26,356,838
- JEFF B GUSTAVSON (Vice President) sold 9,325 shares for an estimated $1,422,109
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
CVX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,585 institutional investors add shares of CVX stock to their portfolio, and 1,558 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STATE STREET CORP removed 9,425,906 shares (-5.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,365,248,225
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 7,315,767 shares (-5.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,059,615,692
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 5,556,008 shares (-20.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $804,732,198
- UBS GROUP AG added 4,403,232 shares (+43.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $637,764,122
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 4,330,219 shares (-33.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $627,188,919
- PATHWAY FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC removed 3,874,360 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $561,162,302
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 2,432,756 shares (+17.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $352,360,379
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
CVX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/26/2024
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/10/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for CVX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CVX forecast page.
CVX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CVX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $165.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ryan Todd from Piper Sandler set a target price of $184.0 on 12/09/2024
- Neal Dingmann from Truist Financial set a target price of $155.0 on 11/04/2024
- Jean Ann Salisbury from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $168.0 on 10/17/2024
- Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $163.0 on 10/10/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.