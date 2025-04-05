Lobbying Update: $20,000 of BIGBEAR.AI lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of BIGBEAR.AI lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Education on artificial intelligence capabilities."

BBAI Insider Trading Activity

BBAI insiders have traded $BBAI stock on the open market 59 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 59 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ULTIMATE HOLDINGS, LLC BBAI has made 0 purchases and 39 sales selling 80,128,293 shares for an estimated $235,918,429 .

. ULTIMATE HOLDINGS, LLC PANGIAM has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 36,551,743 shares for an estimated $147,532,223 .

. AMANDA LONG (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 466,140 shares for an estimated $1,997,630 .

. SEAN RAYMOND RICKER (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 83,618 shares for an estimated $268,810 .

. SEAN BERNARD BATTLE sold 44,813 shares for an estimated $199,865

DOROTHY D HAYES sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $52,640

BBAI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of BBAI stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BBAI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BBAI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/30/2024

