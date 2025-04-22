Lobbying Update: $20,000 of AVIENT CORPORATION FORMERLY REPORTED AS POLYONE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of AVIENT CORPORATION FORMERLY REPORTED AS POLYONE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Environmental issues related to the plastics industry
Funding for body armor protection"
AVNT Insider Trading Activity
AVNT insiders have traded $AVNT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOEL R. RATHBUN (SVP, Mergers & Acquisitions) sold 5,762 shares for an estimated $296,431
AVNT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 163 institutional investors add shares of AVNT stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 882,234 shares (+200.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,048,081
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 827,288 shares (-96.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,802,987
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 797,112 shares (+120.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,569,996
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 784,178 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,041,513
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 571,232 shares (-14.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,340,539
- FMR LLC added 499,963 shares (+1912.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,428,488
- STATE STREET CORP removed 416,419 shares (-9.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,014,880
AVNT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AVNT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 02/18/2025
