ALBT

Lobbying Update: $20,000 of AVALON GLOBOCARE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

April 12, 2025 — 04:07 pm EDT

$20,000 of AVALON GLOBOCARE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"None"

ALBT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of ALBT stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 38,092 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $124,179
  • VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 4,019 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,101
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 2,300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,497
  • GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,143 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,986
  • HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 1,804 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,881
  • STATE STREET CORP removed 1,275 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,156
  • JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 924 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,012

Stocks mentioned

ALBT

