Lobbying Update: $20,000 of AVALON GLOBOCARE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of AVALON GLOBOCARE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"None"
ALBT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of ALBT stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 38,092 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $124,179
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 4,019 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,101
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 2,300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,497
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,143 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,986
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 1,804 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,881
- STATE STREET CORP removed 1,275 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,156
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 924 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,012
