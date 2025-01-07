Lobbying Update: $20,000 of AT&T SERVICES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of AT&T SERVICES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to spectrum auction authority H.R. 3557, the American Broadband Deployment Act S. 3909, the Spectrum Pipeline Act S. 4207, the Spectrum and National Security Act H.R. 8818, the American Privacy Rights Act Issues related to the administration of the Affordable Connectivity Program Issues related to the sustainability of the Federal Universal Service Fund Issues related to oversight of the Federal Communications Commission Issues related to implementation of the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program authorized by PL 117-58, Division F Issues related to oversight and licensing of the FirstNet Authority"

T Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $T stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $T stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

T Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,065 institutional investors add shares of T stock to their portfolio, and 1,190 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

