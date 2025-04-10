Lobbying Update: $20,000 of ATMOS ENERGY lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of ATMOS ENERGY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Natural Gas Issues; Pipeline safety issues"

ATO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ATO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.

ATO Insider Trading Activity

ATO insiders have traded $ATO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD GEISER purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $362,224

ATO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 380 institutional investors add shares of ATO stock to their portfolio, and 288 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ATO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ATO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/16/2024

