Lobbying Update: $20,000 of ASSURED GUARANTY LTD lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of ASSURED GUARANTY LTD lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Domestic and international corporate tax proposals."

AGO Insider Trading Activity

AGO insiders have traded $AGO stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOMINIC FREDERICO (President/CEO/Deputy Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 65,000 shares for an estimated $5,483,505 .

. ROBERT BAILENSON (Chief Operating Officer) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $2,336,000

YUKIKO OMURA sold 3,599 shares for an estimated $286,948

AGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of AGO stock to their portfolio, and 176 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

