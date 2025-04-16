Lobbying Update: $20,000 of ANHEUSER-BUSCH COMPANIES LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of ANHEUSER-BUSCH COMPANIES LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues and legislation regarding agriculture and the development of the 2025 Farm Bill. H.R.8467 Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2024.
Issues and legislation regarding agriculture and the alcohol-beverage industry. Legislation regarding ag/domestic manufacturing. H.R.1707, Grown in America Act of 2025."
BUD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of BUD stock to their portfolio, and 275 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DODGE & COX added 8,670,940 shares (+27.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $434,153,965
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 4,323,062 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $216,455,714
- LONG FOCUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 3,570,054 shares (-91.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $178,752,603
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 1,151,351 shares (-21.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,648,144
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,135,399 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,849,427
- SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC removed 1,027,591 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,451,481
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 965,157 shares (+2286.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,325,410
BUD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BUD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/09/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/09/2025
BUD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BUD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BUD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $66.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $70.0 on 03/27/2025
- Sarah Simon from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $63.0 on 01/09/2025
