Lobbying Update: $20,000 of AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Tax and regulatory matters impacting the electric industry
Tax and regulatory matters impacting the electric industry
Tax and regulatory matters impacting the electric industry"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
AEP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AEP stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR sold up to $15,000 on 03/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX purchased up to $15,000 on 12/06.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
AEP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 697 institutional investors add shares of AEP stock to their portfolio, and 647 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 4,216,006 shares (-61.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $388,842,233
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 3,091,420 shares (-14.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $285,121,666
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,165,888 shares (+51.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $199,759,850
- PATHWAY FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC removed 1,963,032 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $181,050,441
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,608,485 shares (+3.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $148,350,571
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 1,318,499 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $121,605,162
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 1,239,394 shares (-33.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,309,308
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
AEP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AEP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/26/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for AEP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AEP forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.