Lobbying Update: $20,000 of AMERESCO lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of AMERESCO lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Efficiency and renewable energy policy
Tax credit for energy efficiency"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
AMRC Insider Trading Activity
AMRC insiders have traded $AMRC stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GEORGE P SAKELLARIS (President and CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 125,000 shares for an estimated $1,216,750 and 0 sales.
- JENNIFER L MILLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $842,528.
- FRANCIS V JR WISNESKI has made 4 purchases buying 6,108 shares for an estimated $58,391 and 0 sales.
- CHARLES R. PATTON purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $49,800
- CLAIRE D'OYLY-HUGHES JOHNSON purchased 1,800 shares for an estimated $17,910
- DAVID J CORRSIN (EVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 121 shares for an estimated $1,406.
- MARK CHIPLOCK (EVP, CFO & CAO) sold 95 shares for an estimated $1,132
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
AMRC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of AMRC stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 1,845,529 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,293,990
- STEPHENS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 1,068,864 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,911,877
- HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB removed 969,765 shares (-74.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,714,761
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 746,397 shares (-89.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,016,475
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 613,668 shares (+257.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,413,109
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 543,835 shares (-17.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,569,526
- DNB ASSET MANAGEMENT AS added 532,873 shares (+86.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,437,105
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
AMRC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMRC in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Ameresco issued a "Sell" rating on 06/03/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for AMRC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMRC forecast page.
AMRC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMRC recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $AMRC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jon Windham from Ameresco set a target price of $11.0 on 06/03/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.