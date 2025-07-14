Lobbying Update: $20,000 of ADOBE SYSTEMS INCORPORATED lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of ADOBE SYSTEMS INCORPORATED lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to government customer experience. Implementation of the Government Service Deliver Improvement Act. Issues related to government use of artificial intelligence."
ADBE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ADBE stock 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADBE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 06/06, 05/05, 04/09, 02/12 and 0 sales.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/13 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 05/08, 02/24 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/08 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/25, 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.
ADBE Insider Trading Activity
ADBE insiders have traded $ADBE stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADBE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT BELSKY (Chief Strategy Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,741 shares for an estimated $2,046,258.
- DAVID A RICKS purchased 2,250 shares for an estimated $998,946
- DANIEL DURN (EVP & CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,300 shares for an estimated $507,758 and 0 sales.
- JILLIAN FORUSZ (SVP & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 796 shares for an estimated $321,395.
ADBE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,238 institutional investors add shares of ADBE stock to their portfolio, and 1,369 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 2,649,457 shares (+577.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,016,146,243
- FMR LLC removed 2,400,626 shares (-31.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $920,712,089
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 2,347,562 shares (+308.1%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $908,224,786
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,291,439 shares (-39.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $495,305,599
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 1,234,688 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $473,539,888
- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP LTD added 1,216,351 shares (+1482.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $466,507,099
- EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,128,316 shares (-27.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $432,743,035
ADBE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ADBE in the last several months. We have seen 13 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Redburn Atlantic issued a "Sell" rating on 07/02/2025
- DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 06/20/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/13/2025
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/13/2025
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/13/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/13/2025
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/13/2025
ADBE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADBE recently. We have seen 19 analysts offer price targets for $ADBE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $480.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Omar Sheikh from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $280.0 on 07/02/2025
- Gil Luria from DA Davidson set a target price of $500.0 on 06/20/2025
- Tyler Radke from Citigroup set a target price of $450.0 on 06/16/2025
- Rob Oliver from Baird set a target price of $425.0 on 06/16/2025
- Brad Sills from B of A Securities set a target price of $475.0 on 06/13/2025
- Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho set a target price of $530.0 on 06/13/2025
- Parker Lane from Stifel set a target price of $480.0 on 06/13/2025
