ADBE

Lobbying Update: $20,000 of ADOBE SYSTEMS INCORPORATED lobbying was just disclosed

July 14, 2025 — 01:05 pm EDT

$20,000 of ADOBE SYSTEMS INCORPORATED lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to government customer experience. Implementation of the Government Service Deliver Improvement Act. Issues related to government use of artificial intelligence."

ADBE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ADBE stock 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADBE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

ADBE Insider Trading Activity

ADBE insiders have traded $ADBE stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADBE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SCOTT BELSKY (Chief Strategy Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,741 shares for an estimated $2,046,258.
  • DAVID A RICKS purchased 2,250 shares for an estimated $998,946
  • DANIEL DURN (EVP & CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,300 shares for an estimated $507,758 and 0 sales.
  • JILLIAN FORUSZ (SVP & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 796 shares for an estimated $321,395.

ADBE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,238 institutional investors add shares of ADBE stock to their portfolio, and 1,369 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ADBE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ADBE in the last several months. We have seen 13 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Redburn Atlantic issued a "Sell" rating on 07/02/2025
  • DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 06/20/2025
  • B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/13/2025
  • Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/13/2025
  • Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/13/2025
  • Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/13/2025
  • Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/13/2025

ADBE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADBE recently. We have seen 19 analysts offer price targets for $ADBE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $480.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Omar Sheikh from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $280.0 on 07/02/2025
  • Gil Luria from DA Davidson set a target price of $500.0 on 06/20/2025
  • Tyler Radke from Citigroup set a target price of $450.0 on 06/16/2025
  • Rob Oliver from Baird set a target price of $425.0 on 06/16/2025
  • Brad Sills from B of A Securities set a target price of $475.0 on 06/13/2025
  • Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho set a target price of $530.0 on 06/13/2025
  • Parker Lane from Stifel set a target price of $480.0 on 06/13/2025

