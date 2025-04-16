Lobbying Update: $20,000 of ACURX PHARMACEUTICALS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of ACURX PHARMACEUTICALS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R.____/S.____, Department of Defense Appropriations Bill, 2026, Title IV, all provisions related to biodefense preparedness. H.R.____/S.____, Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations bill, Title II, all provisions related research and clinical trials for the development of antibiotics for infections caused by bacteria listed as priority pathogens."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

ACXP Insider Trading Activity

ACXP insiders have traded $ACXP stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACXP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT J DELUCCIA purchased 49,261 shares for an estimated $49,999

DAVID P LUCI (President and CEO) purchased 49,261 shares for an estimated $49,999

JOSEPH C SCODARI purchased 24,631 shares for an estimated $25,000

CARL SAILER purchased 24,631 shares for an estimated $25,000

JACK H DEAN purchased 9,852 shares for an estimated $9,999

JAMES J. DONOHUE purchased 9,852 shares for an estimated $9,999

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ACXP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of ACXP stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.