Lobbying Update: $20,000 of ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Tax Reform - Restoring the Orphan Drug Tax Credit."

ACAD Insider Trading Activity

ACAD insiders have traded $ACAD stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACAD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK C. SCHNEYER (EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 16,911 shares for an estimated $282,080 .

. BRENDAN TEEHAN (EVP, COO, HEAD OF COMMERCIAL) sold 10,329 shares for an estimated $173,630

JAMES KIHARA (PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,671 shares for an estimated $111,852 .

. ELIZABETH A. GAROFALO sold 4,919 shares for an estimated $89,673

ACAD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of ACAD stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

