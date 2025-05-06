Lobbying Update: $20,000 of ABX AIR INC -- AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of ABX AIR INC -- AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"ATC Modernization, Aviation Workforce Development Grants
CRAF Program matters
Aviation workforce labor union matters"
ATSG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of ATSG stock to their portfolio, and 99 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 4,088,366 shares (-57.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,862,284
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 3,705,050 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,436,999
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC removed 3,354,203 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,725,381
- GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC added 2,477,405 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,453,361
- ALPINE ASSOCIATES MANAGEMENT INC. added 1,427,510 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,376,669
- FIL LTD added 1,417,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,145,660
- U S GLOBAL INVESTORS INC removed 1,350,897 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,692,716
