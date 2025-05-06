Lobbying Update: $20,000 of ABX AIR INC -- AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of ABX AIR INC -- AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"ATC Modernization, Aviation Workforce Development Grants

CRAF Program matters

Aviation workforce labor union matters"

ATSG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of ATSG stock to their portfolio, and 99 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

