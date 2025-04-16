Lobbying Update: $20,000 of 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Support for project regarding of the production of boric acid via solution mining of an ore body."
FEAM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of FEAM stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 973,216 shares (-19.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $622,858
- MORGAN STANLEY added 183,786 shares (+398.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $117,623
- UBS GROUP AG added 134,182 shares (+97233.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,876
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 98,090 shares (-10.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,777
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 95,400 shares (-61.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,056
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 70,090 shares (-84.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,857
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 67,235 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,030
