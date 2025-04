Lobbying Update: $20,000 of 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$20,000 of 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Support for project regarding of the production of boric acid via solution mining of an ore body."

FEAM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of FEAM stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

