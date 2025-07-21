Lobbying Update: $1,980,000 of DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$1,980,000 of DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Energy & Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations bills for FY26 (specifically loan programs office, advanced nuclear, SMR, grid resiliency, and nuclear fuels). H.R.4121 & S. 2256, Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2026 (U.S. forest service permitting staff). House and Senate Department of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations bills for FY26 (specifically funding for national parks, national forests & support for permitting staff at U.S. Fish & Wildlife and BOEM). H.R.4016, and the Senate bill - Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2026 (specifically funding for energy programs, siting of energy projects on military bases and base resiliency). House and Senate Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies bills for FY26 (specifically funding for LIHEAP). H.R.4213, and Senate bill Department of Homeland Security Act of 2026 (specifically TSA support for pipeline safety technical and permitting personnel, and cybersecurity). H.R.3944, Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Act, 2026 (specifically to support storm hardening and resiliency efforts at military bases and veterans hospitals). Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies bills for FY26 (specifically to support pipeline safety funding and permitting). House and Senate, Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies bills for FY26 (specifically for energy trade issues).

Permitting reform (NEPA, CWA, transmission); Artificial intelligence resource adequacy; Load growth; Data center issues; Energy security issues; Resiliency; E.O. 14241 Coal Executive Order E.O. 14154 Unleashing American Energy E.O. 14156 Declaring a National Energy Emergency E.O. 14179 Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence E.O. 14213 Establishing the National Energy Dominance Council.

H.R. 471 & S. 1462 - the Fix Our Forest Act (veg management, transmission siting); Wildfires and other natural disasters; EPA regulations on Clean Air Act Section 111 d and b; Good Neighbor Rule; Coal combustion residuals; Effluent Limitation Guidelines; Draft legislation related to the Federal Permitting Improvement - rights-of-way and siting and permitting; National Environmental Policy Act - categorical exclusions; Clean Water Act; Endangered Species Act; Power demand resource adequacy; Clean Air Act;

P.L. 117-169 - Inflation Reduction Act Clean Energy Credits Implementation; P.L. 119-21 - One Big Beautiful Bill Act: issues including interest deductibility, 45U, 48E, 48Y, transferability

Issues related to energy grid supply chain; Cyber and physical security draft legislation; Counter UAS legislation"

DUK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DUK stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DUK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 05/05.

on 05/05. SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 04/15.

DUK Insider Trading Activity

DUK insiders have traded $DUK stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DUK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JULIA S JANSON (EVP&CEO, Duke Energy Carolinas) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,160,866

KODWO GHARTEY-TAGOE (EVP, CLO & Corp Sec) sold 9,007 shares for an estimated $1,054,719

LOUIS E. RENJEL (EVP, Chief Corporate Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,870 shares for an estimated $542,968.

DUK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,085 institutional investors add shares of DUK stock to their portfolio, and 904 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DUK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DUK in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/01/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 02/21/2025

DUK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DUK recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $DUK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $131.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $127.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Ross Fowler from UBS set a target price of $127.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $122.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Carly Davenport from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $132.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $124.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $131.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Ryan Levine from Citigroup set a target price of $142.0 on 05/07/2025

