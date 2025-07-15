Stocks
ACM

Lobbying Update: $19,166 of AECOM CONSULT INC. lobbying was just disclosed

July 15, 2025 — 01:08 pm EDT

Written by Quiver LobbyingRadar

$19,166 of AECOM CONSULT INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

Infrastructure projects in Latin America, Europe, Middle East"

ACM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 271 institutional investors add shares of ACM stock to their portfolio, and 263 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ACM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACM in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025
  • Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025
  • Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025
  • Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/06/2025

ACM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACM recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $ACM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $120.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Sabahat Khan from RBC Capital set a target price of $126.0 on 05/07/2025
  • Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $122.0 on 05/07/2025
  • Andrew Wittmann from Baird set a target price of $118.0 on 05/06/2025
  • Sangita Jain from Keybanc set a target price of $109.0 on 04/16/2025
  • Jamie Cook from Truist Securities set a target price of $121.0 on 04/08/2025
  • Adam Seiden from Barclays set a target price of $120.0 on 02/06/2025

