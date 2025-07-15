Lobbying Update: $19,166 of AECOM CONSULT INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$19,166 of AECOM CONSULT INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Infrastructure projects in Latin America, Europe, Middle East

ACM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 271 institutional investors add shares of ACM stock to their portfolio, and 263 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ACM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACM in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/06/2025

ACM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACM recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $ACM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $120.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Sabahat Khan from RBC Capital set a target price of $126.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $122.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Andrew Wittmann from Baird set a target price of $118.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Sangita Jain from Keybanc set a target price of $109.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Jamie Cook from Truist Securities set a target price of $121.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Adam Seiden from Barclays set a target price of $120.0 on 02/06/2025

