Lobbying Update: $190,000 of WEC ENERGY GROUP lobbying was just disclosed

$190,000 of WEC ENERGY GROUP lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Power supply, transmission and reliability issues in Wisconsin, Michigan's Upper Peninsula, and the Midwest; clean energy technologies, gas supply, distribution and storage issues in Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, and Minnesota.
LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) funding - support fully authorized LIHEAP funding.
H.R. 1 - The One Big Beautiful Bill Act H.R. 5376 - Inflation Reduction Act of 2022"
WEC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $WEC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WEC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/15.
WEC Insider Trading Activity
WEC insiders have traded $WEC stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WEC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GALE E KLAPPA has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $8,102,004.
- JOSHUA M ERICKSON (VP and Deputy General Counsel) sold 2,155 shares for an estimated $232,241
- ULICE JR PAYNE sold 1,150 shares for an estimated $119,790
- CRISTINA A GARCIA-THOMAS sold 525 shares for an estimated $54,446
WEC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 606 institutional investors add shares of WEC stock to their portfolio, and 480 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 1,815,032 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $189,126,334
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 1,535,885 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $167,380,747
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 1,408,435 shares (-95.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $153,491,246
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,391,711 shares (+249.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $151,668,664
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 1,349,522 shares (+34.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $147,070,907
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,141,584 shares (-27.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $124,409,824
- CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP LLC removed 1,058,750 shares (-95.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $115,382,575
WEC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WEC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 06/25/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025
WEC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WEC recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $WEC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $104.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ross Fowler from UBS set a target price of $107.0 on 07/11/2025
- Carly Davenport from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $100.0 on 06/25/2025
- Neil Kalton from Wells Fargo set a target price of $124.0 on 05/07/2025
- Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $101.0 on 04/29/2025
- Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $108.0 on 04/08/2025
- James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $100.0 on 02/05/2025
