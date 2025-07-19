Lobbying Update: $190,000 of WEC ENERGY GROUP lobbying was just disclosed

$190,000 of WEC ENERGY GROUP lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Power supply, transmission and reliability issues in Wisconsin, Michigan's Upper Peninsula, and the Midwest; clean energy technologies, gas supply, distribution and storage issues in Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, and Minnesota.

LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) funding - support fully authorized LIHEAP funding.

H.R. 1 - The One Big Beautiful Bill Act H.R. 5376 - Inflation Reduction Act of 2022"

WEC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WEC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WEC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/15.

WEC Insider Trading Activity

WEC insiders have traded $WEC stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WEC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GALE E KLAPPA has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $8,102,004 .

. JOSHUA M ERICKSON (VP and Deputy General Counsel) sold 2,155 shares for an estimated $232,241

ULICE JR PAYNE sold 1,150 shares for an estimated $119,790

CRISTINA A GARCIA-THOMAS sold 525 shares for an estimated $54,446

WEC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 606 institutional investors add shares of WEC stock to their portfolio, and 480 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WEC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WEC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 06/25/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025

WEC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WEC recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $WEC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $104.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ross Fowler from UBS set a target price of $107.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Carly Davenport from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $100.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Neil Kalton from Wells Fargo set a target price of $124.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $101.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $108.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $100.0 on 02/05/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.