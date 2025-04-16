Lobbying Update: $190,000 of NELNET INC lobbying was just disclosed

$190,000 of NELNET INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Legislative efforts to amend the Higher Education Act including: changes in structure of federal loan repayment programs, proposals to reconsolidate legacy FFELP loans into the Direct Loan program, changes to existing rules governing servicing of student loans, regulation of privately-issued student loans, cybersecurity and electronic privacy issues, legislation governing the loan allocation to servicers of the Department of Education's Direct Loan Program, impact of and potential changes to proposed and enacted state-level student loan servicing laws which may be inconsistent with Federal student loan servicing regulatory structure, issues related to NextGen Enhanced Processing Solution. Legislation to alter the treatment of private student loans under current bankruptcy laws. Termination of COVID federal student-loan benefits resulting from the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 and implementation of federal student loan return to repayment. Development and implementation of executive actions to alter benefits within the Direct Loan Program. FY 2025 Annual Appropriations.

Legislative efforts to repeal, through congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of tile 5, United States Code, the rule submitted by the Office of the Comptroller of Currency relating to National Banks and Federal Savings Associations as Lenders. Legislation to amend the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 to strike or alter section 2(c)(2)(H) of such act. Regulatory activity impacting financial services providers, as defined by section 1002(26) of the Dodd-Frank Act. FDIC proposed regulations impacting Industrial Banks and Parent Companies. Issues relating to Consumer Financial Protection Bureau enforcement actions against federal contractors.

Legislative efforts to repeal renewable energy tax credits."

NNI Insider Trading Activity

NNI insiders have traded $NNI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NNI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM J MUNN (Secy/Chief Legal Off/Gen Coun) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $272,225

DEUN JONA M VAN sold 440 shares for an estimated $48,540

NNI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of NNI stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

