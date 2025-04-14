Lobbying Update: $190,000 of LYFT lobbying was just disclosed

$190,000 of LYFT lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to ridesharing, rideshare safety, and road safety; Electric vehicles; Transit partnerships; Human trafficking education and reduction; Issues related to Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT); Issues related to accessibility; Issues related to privacy.

Issues related to the future of work and portable benefits.

Transportation and environmental issues; Road safety issues; Vehicle safety issues; Broad Sharing Economy issues including labor, consumer safety, technology, and healthcare.

Issues related to the future of work; Issues related to expanding options of portable benefits for independent contractors; Issues related to workforce classification; Issues related to labor rules impacting independent contractors.

Issues related to non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT).

Issues related to non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) for veterans; Issues related to laws administered by the Department of Veterans Affairs pertaining to homelessness; Issues related to Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act (PL 118-210).

Issues related to human trafficking education and reduction."

LYFT Insider Trading Activity

LYFT insiders have traded $LYFT stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LINDSAY CATHERINE LLEWELLYN (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER, SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,792 shares for an estimated $496,824 .

. LOGAN GREEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,330 shares for an estimated $340,556 .

. JOHN DAVID RISHER (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 13,790 shares for an estimated $250,271

LISA BLACKWOOD-KAPRAL (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,081 shares for an estimated $163,660 .

. JOHN PATRICK ZIMMER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,848 shares for an estimated $73,222 .

. JILL BEGGS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,144 shares for an estimated $42,183.

LYFT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of LYFT stock to their portfolio, and 179 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LYFT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LYFT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025

Citigroup issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/12/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 11/21/2024

LYFT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LYFT recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $LYFT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Thomas Champion from Piper Sandler set a target price of $18.0 on 02/12/2025

on 02/12/2025 Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $26.0 on 11/21/2024

on 11/21/2024 Nikhil Devnani from Bernstein set a target price of $18.0 on 11/07/2024

on 11/07/2024 Mark Mahaney from Evercore ISI set a target price of $17.0 on 11/04/2024

on 11/04/2024 John Colantuoni from Jefferies set a target price of $13.0 on 10/22/2024

