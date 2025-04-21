Lobbying Update: $190,000 of COREBRIDGE FINANCIAL INC. AND AFFILIATES lobbying was just disclosed

$190,000 of COREBRIDGE FINANCIAL INC. AND AFFILIATES lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to retirement security

H.R.2547: Secure Family Futures Act of 2025 H.R.2441: Improving Disclosure for Investors Act of 2025 Issues related to tax policy"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

CRBG Insider Trading Activity

CRBG insiders have traded $CRBG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRBG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AMERICAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 151,956,256 shares for an estimated $4,774,012,158.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CRBG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of CRBG stock to their portfolio, and 171 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CRBG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRBG in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/02/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/22/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CRBG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CRBG forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.