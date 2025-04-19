Lobbying Update: $190,000 of AAR CORP. lobbying was just disclosed

$190,000 of AAR CORP. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues relating to Infrastructure legislation.

Issues relating to DOD greater use of Used Serviceable Materials. Issues relating to F-16 Service Life Extension Funding. Issues relating to State Department WASS FY '25 Appropriations. Issues relating to FAA Reauthorization. Issues relating to House and Senate Foreign Operations Budget.

Issues relating to fiscal year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act. Issues relating to Defense Budget.

Issues relating to fiscal year 2025 HUD budget."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

AIR Insider Trading Activity

AIR insiders have traded $AIR stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN MCCLAIN III HOLMES (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 133,427 shares for an estimated $8,927,723 .

. CHRISTOPHER A. JESSUP (Senior Vice President-CCO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 33,981 shares for an estimated $2,392,200 .

. SEAN M. GILLEN (Senior VP-CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,385 shares for an estimated $1,153,160 .

. ERIC PACHAPA (VP-CAO & Controller) sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $435,053

JESSICA A. GARASCIA (Senior VP, GC, CAO & Secretary) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $100,354

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

AIR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of AIR stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

AIR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AIR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/15/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for AIR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AIR forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.