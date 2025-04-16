Lobbying Update: $18,750 of ILLUMINA INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$18,750 of ILLUMINA INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to health care diagnostics

NIH Funding"

ILMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 351 institutional investors add shares of ILMN stock to their portfolio, and 402 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ILMN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ILMN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/11/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

ILMN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ILMN recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $ILMN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $139.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $90.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $130.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Eve Burstein from Bernstein set a target price of $140.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI set a target price of $180.0 on 01/02/2025

on 01/02/2025 Kyle Mikson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $145.0 on 11/05/2024

