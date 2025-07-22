Lobbying Update: $1,840,000 of EXXON MOBIL CORP lobbying was just disclosed

$1,840,000 of EXXON MOBIL CORP lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Discussions related to plastics, recycling, chemical regulations, and Toxic Substance Control Act implementation

S. 985: PROTECT USA Act of 2025; provisions related to European Union directives Discussions related to international trade Discussions related to global energy markets and regulation Discussions related to impact of tariffs Discussions related to EU regulatory directives

Public Law No: 119-21 (H.R. 1 - 119th Congress): One Big Beautiful Bill Act; provisions related to energy tax credits, international tax, CSALT deduction, corporate tax rate, and the Tax Cuts Jobs Act tax extensions S. Con. Res. 7: An original concurrent resolution setting forth the congressional budget for the United States Government for fiscal year 2025 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2026 through 2034.; provisions related to energy tax credits, international tax, CSALT deduction, corporate tax rate, and the Tax cuts and Jobs Act tax extensions H.R. 7024 (118th Congress): Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024; provisions related to the extension of business tax credits Public Law No: 115-97 (H.R. 1- 115th Congress): Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; provisions related to the expiration of tax credits and international provisions Public Law No: 117-169 (H.R. 5376-117th Congress): Inflation Reduction Act of 2022; energy tax credit provisions, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, biofuels, and critical minerals Discussions related to global corporate tax and competitiveness of U.S. companies Discussions related to United States tax rules coordination with global minimum tax rules, and other international provisions Discussions related to international tax provisions

Discussions related to sustainable aviation fuels

S. 4753 (118th Congress): Energy Permitting Reform Act of 2024; provisions related to permitting reform Public Law No: 117-58 (H.R. 3684 - 117th Congress): Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act; provisions related to Outer Continental Shelf permitting and carbon storage Public Law No: 117-169 (H.R. 5376 - 117th Congress): Inflation Reduction Act of 2022; provisions related to implementation of energy tax credits, Outer Continental Shelf permitting, direct air capture, and methane Discussions related to hydrogen Discussions related to global energy markets and regulation Discussions related to plastics and recycling Discussions related to permitting, Upstream permitting, and improving the Federal drilling permit application process Discussions related to carbon capture and storage Discussion related to lithium extraction Discussions related to energy tax credits Discussions related to critical minerals Discussions related to the Rose Carbon Capture and Storage project Discussions related to synthetic graphite

Discussions related to carbon pricing and carbon capture and storage Discussions related to permitting reform Discussions related to emissions and energy Discussions related to chemicals Discussions related to plastics and recycling Discussions related to the Rose Carbon Capture and Storage project Discussions related to the Toxic Substances Control Act Discussions related to global energy markets and regulation Discussions related to Class VI well permitting

Discussions related to corporate issues

Discussions related to global energy markets and regulation

Discussions related to pipeline safety and permitting Discussions related to hydrogen Discussions related to fuels, sustainable aviation fuels, and biofuels"

XOM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $XOM stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XOM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 06/18.

on 06/18. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 05/15, 02/25.

on 04/08 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/15, 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $150,000 on 04/07, 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 05/12.

on 04/07, 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

XOM Insider Trading Activity

XOM insiders have traded $XOM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XOM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DARRIN L TALLEY (VP - Corp Strategic Planning) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,200 shares for an estimated $468,300.

XOM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,997 institutional investors add shares of XOM stock to their portfolio, and 1,854 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

XOM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XOM in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 07/11/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/02/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/27/2025

XOM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XOM recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $XOM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $127.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $125.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Ryan Todd from Piper Sandler set a target price of $134.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $127.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $124.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Biraj Borkhataria from RBC Capital set a target price of $105.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $127.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Josh Silverstein from UBS set a target price of $131.0 on 04/14/2025

