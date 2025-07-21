Lobbying Update: $1,840,000 of ASTRAZENECA PHARMACEUTICALS LP lobbying was just disclosed

$1,840,000 of ASTRAZENECA PHARMACEUTICALS LP lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"HR 1, One Big Beautiful Bill Act HR 946/S 1862, Optimizing Research Progress Hope and New Cures (ORPHAN Cures) Act HR 1262/ S 932, Give Kids A Chance Act HR 1503/S 2916, Prescription Information Modernization Act Implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) -- with specific focus on drug negotiation (orphan drug exemption language); consideration of small molecule drugs, biologics, and genetically targeted technologies; duplicate discounts as required by IRA; Policies related to the definition of a qualifying single source drug under the IRA; Issues related to the IRA definition of a drug for purposes of price negotiation selection; Issues related to expanding/amending the orphan drug exclusion in IRA Orphan drugs and diseases Education to Hill staff on next generation propellant and PFAS Issues related to pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) reform; Policies related to 340B rebate model for IRA compliance; Reforms to the 340B program; Issues related to mitigation of 340B Issues related to the price and manufacture of inhaled medicines Issues related to drug pricing Issues related to the US manufacturing of pharmaceuticals Issues related to importation of drugs Issues related to direct-to-consumer drug delivery policy options Policies related to international reference pricing for pharmaceuticals Issues related to environmental sustainability Company sustainability policy issues FDA modernization policy issues Issues related to FDA Orange Book patent listings Pediatric rare disease priority review voucher Reauthorization of the pediatric priority review voucher program General issues related to health equity in rare disease and clinical trials General issues related to vaccine safety, efficacy, and access General issues related to rare disease and orphan drugs General issues related to ACIP recommendations Tariffs/trade policies related to tariffs on pharmaceuticals Most favored nation policies related to pharmaceuticals Issues related to a Most Favored Nations policy in Medicare and Medicaid Issues related to the Medicare title in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) policy issues Value-based payment arrangements Medicare drug price negotiation Policies related to the use of international reference pricing in Medicare/Medicaid Most Favored Nation drug pricing proposals Issues related to e-labeling and allowing FDA to finalize a rule to allow digital versions of prescriptions Medicare patient access to rare disease therapies Part B and Part D drugs Medicare Part D reform and inflation penalties Medicare patient access to cancer screening Medicaid Drug Rebate Program proposed rule Definition of Qualified Single Source Drug (QSSD) for purposes of Medicare drug price negotiation E-labeling - allowing FDA to finalize a rule to allow digital versions of prescriptions Issues related to the digital communication of prescribing information for drugs Efforts to improve coding, coverage, and access for rare disease therapies General issues related to diagnostic reimbursement

E-labeling (allowing health care providers to receive prescribing information for drugs electronically rather than in paper form from manufacturers) Issues related to increasing production of US manufacturing

HR 591 - Defending American Jobs and Investment Act HR 1414 - Camerons Law, to restore orphan drug research tax credit HR 1990 - American Innovation and R&D Competitiveness Act of 2025 HR 2423 - Unfair Tax Prevention Act S 1605 - International Competition for American Jobs Act Expiring provisions of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act law - deduction of research and development expenditures Tax reform in budget reconciliation and Byrd rules Issues related to proposed Sec. 899 Issues related to international tax rules (GILTI/FDII/BEAT) Tariffs (general education, country-specific tariffs, sector-specific tariffs) Issues related to the renewable energy tax credits and other energy credits included in the Inflation Reduction Act Education on tax in preparation for 2025 tax legislation

Issues related to patents and intellectual property Issues related to FDA Orange Book patent listings

S.998 - Medical Supply Chain Resiliency Act Trade and tariffs (general education, country-specific tariffs, sector-specific tariffs) Pharmaceutical manufacturing (general education)"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

AZN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AZN stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

AZN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 605 institutional investors add shares of AZN stock to their portfolio, and 505 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

AZN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AZN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for AZN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AZN forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.