Lobbying Update: $1,800,000 of MERCK & CO INC lobbying was just disclosed

$1,800,000 of MERCK & CO INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R. 3, (117th Cong.) Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act H.R. 19, (117th Cong.) Lower Costs, More Cures Act of 2021 H.R. 830, Help Ensure Lower Patient (HELP) Copays Act H.R. 1503/S. 2916, Prescription Information Modernization Act of 2023 H.R. 2679, Pharmacy Benefits Manager Accountability Act H.R. 2691, Transparent Prices Required to Inform Consumer and Employers (Transparent PRICE) Act H.R. 2816, Pharmacy Benefit Manager Sunshine and Accountability Act H.R. 2880, Protecting Patients Against PBM Abuses Act H.R. 2940/S. 1355, Pioneering Antimicrobial Subscriptions to End Upsurging Resistance Act (PASTEUR) Act of 2023 H.R. 3290, To amend title III of the Public Health Service Act to ensure transparency and oversight of the 340B drug discount program H.R. 3285, Fairness for Patient Medications Act H.R. 3633, PREVENT HPV Cancers Act of 2023 H.R. 4368/S. 2131, Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2024 H.R. 4895, Lowering Drug Costs for American Families Act H.R. 5376/S. 2474, Share the Savings with Seniors Act H.R. 6283, Delinking Revenue from Unfair Gouging (DRUG) Act H.R. 7174, To amend title XI of the Social Security Act to equalize the negotiation period between small-molecule and biologic candidates under the Drug Price Negotiation Program H.R. 7635, The 340B PATIENTS Act of 2024 H.R. 8467, Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2024 S. 150, Affordable Prescriptions for Patients Act of 2023 S. 1339, Pharmacy Benefit Manager Reform Act S. 1895 (116th Congress) Lower Health Care Costs Act S. 2333, Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness and Response Act S. 2543 (116th Congress) Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act of 2019 S. 4229, Reducing Drug Prices for Seniors Act. Issues relating to, 340B program integrity; 340B of the Public Health Services Act; 340B issues; 340B drug pricing program; Drug pricing; Drug pricing and reimbursement issues; Anti-microbial Resistance; Cost and value of medicines; Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) immunization; Vaccines catch up; Vaccines issues; Package inserts, labeling issues, and E-Labeling authorization legislation; Pharmaceutical Supply Channel issues; Drug shortage issues; Inflation Reduction Act (P.L. 117-169), issues relating to drug pricing provisions; Issues related to the Patent and Trademark Law Amendments Act (PL 96-517); FY-2024 Budget and Appropriations Legislation; Intellectual property protection and trade issues; WTO IP Waiver for COVID therapeutics Animal Health; Animal Health Technology Issues; National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) draft Interagency Guidance Framework for Considering the Exercise of March-In Rights Animal Health Policy Issues: ADUFA & Funding for Electronic Animal Traceability; One Health Issues; General pharmaceutical issues; Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP); Diversity in clinical trials; Accelerated approval reform; Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) policy issues; Pharmacy Benefit Manager reforms; Food and Drug Administration issues; Public Health Issues.

H.R. 1613, Drug Price Transparency in Medicaid Act of 2023 H.R. 2666, Medicaid VBPs for Patients (MVP) Act H.R. 7174, To amend title XI of the Social Security Act to equalize the negotiation period between small-molecule and biologic candidates under the Drug Price Negotiation Program H.R. 7635, The 340B PATIENTS Act of 2024 Issues relating to, Medicare; Medicare Part B and D drug pricing issues; 340B program integrity; 340B of the Public Health Services Act; 340B drug pricing program; Drug pricing; Drug pricing and reimbursement issues; FY-2024 Budget and Appropriations Legislation; Medicaid drug rebate program (MDRP); Medicare coverage of COVID antiviral medicines.

Issues relating to, Tax reform and tax policy, generally; Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (P.L. 115-97); Inflation Reduction Act (P.L. 117-169), provisions relating to budget reconciliation and taxes."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

MRK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MRK stock 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

MRK Insider Trading Activity

MRK insiders have traded $MRK stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS M JR BAKER purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,327,500

DAVID MICHAEL WILLIAMS (EVP,Chief Info&Digital Officer) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $512,056

INGE G THULIN purchased 2,832 shares for an estimated $249,999

CRISTAL N DOWNING (Chief Comm. & Public Afrs Ofcr) sold 2,361 shares for an estimated $209,550

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

MRK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,367 institutional investors add shares of MRK stock to their portfolio, and 1,816 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

MRK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRK in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/05/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/05/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024

Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/01/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for MRK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MRK forecast page.

MRK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRK recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MRK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $123.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $106.0 on 02/05/2025

on 02/05/2025 Courtney Breen from Bernstein set a target price of $110.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Akash Tewari from Jefferies set a target price of $148.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Evan David Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $136.0 on 11/01/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.