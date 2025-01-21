Lobbying Update: $180,000 of WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD lobbying was just disclosed

$180,000 of WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to the export of liquefied natural gas, ammonia (no bill); issues related to foreign trade and development of foreign energy resources (no bill); issues related to offshore energy, including 5 Year Outer Continental Shelf lease plan and Rices whale (no bill).
Issues related to the export of liquefied natural gas, ammonia (no bill); issues related to foreign trade and development of foreign energy resources (no bill); issues related to offshore energy, including 5 Year Outer Continental Shelf lease plan and Rices whale (no bill).
Issues related to proposed rule regarding section 45V credit for production of clean hydrogen, as established by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (no bill)."
WDS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of WDS stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 970,640 shares (+92.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,733,833
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 611,082 shares (+22.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,535,053
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 345,754 shares (+49.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,960,798
- NATIXIS ADVISORS, LLC removed 291,168 shares (-15.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,019,736
- XY CAPITAL LTD added 283,633 shares (+554.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,889,832
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 217,781 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,754,544
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 209,601 shares (-8.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,613,521
