Lobbying Update: $180,000 of WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD lobbying was just disclosed

$180,000 of WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to the export of liquefied natural gas, ammonia (no bill); issues related to foreign trade and development of foreign energy resources (no bill); issues related to offshore energy, including 5 Year Outer Continental Shelf lease plan and Rices whale (no bill).

Issues related to proposed rule regarding section 45V credit for production of clean hydrogen, as established by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (no bill)."

WDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of WDS stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

