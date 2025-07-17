Lobbying Update: $180,000 of PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$180,000 of PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Support funding for the National Institutes of Health N3C Program and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Ready Response Data Integration Platform, and ASPR Supply Chain Control Tower. Provide recommendations for the reauthorization of the Pandemic All-Hazards Preparedness Act and related legislation, highlighting ongoing work at ASPR. Discuss improvements to the organ transplant network IT and software infrastructure. Highlight how Palantir's technology is being used by hospitals and health systems.

Advocate for funding to support information technology acquisition at the Department of Defense in the FY 26 National Defense Authorization Act. Discuss the importance of funding for the procurement of software for the Department of Defense.

Edcuate policymakers about artificial intelligence and data privacy.

Discuss how commercial technology can be leveraged by IRS to fight fraud and improve customer experience."

PLTR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PLTR stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

PLTR Insider Trading Activity

PLTR insiders have traded $PLTR stock on the open market 234 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 233 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PLTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,324 institutional investors add shares of PLTR stock to their portfolio, and 872 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PLTR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLTR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025

Mizuho issued a "Underperform" rating on 06/11/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/29/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/03/2025

Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/04/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

PLTR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLTR recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $PLTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Schappel from Loop Capital set a target price of $155.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Matthew Broome from Mizuho set a target price of $116.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Tyler Radke from Citigroup set a target price of $115.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Gil Luria from DA Davidson set a target price of $115.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Gabriela Borges from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $90.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $98.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $110.0 on 05/06/2025

