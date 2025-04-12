Lobbying Update: $180,000 of HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH lobbying was just disclosed

$180,000 of HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Medicaid Funding Reconciliation Telehealth Acute Hospital Care at Home
Reconciliation Medicaid Funding Site Neutral Cuts
AI Action Plan
Medicaid Funding Reconciliation Telehealth Acute Hospital Care at Home"
MRBK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of MRBK stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WICK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 143,232 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,963,710
- BANC FUNDS CO LLC removed 67,844 shares (-8.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $930,141
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 42,004 shares (+410.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $575,874
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 38,847 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $532,592
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 35,871 shares (+61.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $491,791
- MENDON CAPITAL ADVISORS CORP added 30,000 shares (+161.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $411,300
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 26,835 shares (+265.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $367,907
MRBK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRBK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MRBK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Manuel Navas from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $17.0 on 10/29/2024
- Frank Schiraldi from Piper Sandler set a target price of $15.0 on 10/29/2024
