Lobbying Update: $180,000 of HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH lobbying was just disclosed

April 12, 2025 — 10:06 am EDT

$180,000 of HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Medicaid Funding Reconciliation Telehealth Acute Hospital Care at Home
Reconciliation Medicaid Funding Site Neutral Cuts
AI Action Plan
Medicaid Funding Reconciliation Telehealth Acute Hospital Care at Home"

MRBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of MRBK stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MRBK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRBK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MRBK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Manuel Navas from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $17.0 on 10/29/2024
  • Frank Schiraldi from Piper Sandler set a target price of $15.0 on 10/29/2024

