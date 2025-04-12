Lobbying Update: $180,000 of HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH lobbying was just disclosed

$180,000 of HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Medicaid Funding Reconciliation Telehealth Acute Hospital Care at Home

Reconciliation Medicaid Funding Site Neutral Cuts

AI Action Plan

Medicaid Funding Reconciliation Telehealth Acute Hospital Care at Home"

MRBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of MRBK stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MRBK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRBK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MRBK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Manuel Navas from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $17.0 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 Frank Schiraldi from Piper Sandler set a target price of $15.0 on 10/29/2024

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.