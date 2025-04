Lobbying Update: $180,000 of CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$180,000 of CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Surface transportation reauthorization issues Implementation of CN's acquisition of the major portion of the Elgin, Joliet & Eastern Railway Company Implementation of Positive Train Control technology Expansion of rail passenger services in the United States Safe Transportation by rail of materials, commodities, crude oil and hazardous materials Issues relating to transportation and infrastructure Proposed Railway Safety Legislation

Surface transportation/railroad homeland security issues Border security and cross-border commerce/U.S.-Canada Beyond the Border Initiative

Short Line Tax Credit provision 45G Tax reform and rate reduction issues

NAFTA Cross-border trade issues"

CNI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CNI stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 01/15.

CNI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 303 institutional investors add shares of CNI stock to their portfolio, and 413 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CNI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/02/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Sell" rating on 02/03/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024

CNI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CNI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $120.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $113.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Benjamin Nolan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $120.0 on 01/16/2025

on 01/16/2025 Stephanie Moore from Jefferies set a target price of $120.0 on 01/10/2025

