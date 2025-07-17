Lobbying Update: $180,000 of APPLE INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$180,000 of APPLE INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Educate policymakers on competition issues, including the Open App Markets Act, and American Innovation and Choice Online Act. Monitor issues related to the workforce.

Monitor efforts to enact comprehensive immigration reform legislation to provide an earned path to citizenship, to address the root causes of migration and responsibly manage the southern border, and to reform the immigrant visa system, and for other purposes.

Educate policymakers on Apple's circularity and sustainability efforts. Monitor for recycling and circularity legislation and regulation. Monitor for critical mineral legislation. Monitor issues related to clean energy and energy tax provisions in H.R. 1, One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Educate policymakers regarding payments and financial technology regulation.

Monitor online privacy; monitor issues related to online content moderation and artificial intelligence.

Educate policymakers on issues related to health products and services to improve care delivery, promote wellness, and protect user privacy."

AAPL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AAPL stock 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 21 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAPL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

AAPL Insider Trading Activity

AAPL insiders have traded $AAPL stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY D COOK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 108,136 shares for an estimated $24,184,658 .

. KATHERINE L. ADAMS (SVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 38,822 shares for an estimated $8,683,252 .

. JEFFREY E WILLIAMS (COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 35,493 shares for an estimated $7,950,690 .

. KEVAN PAREKH (Senior Vice President, CFO) sold 4,570 shares for an estimated $941,420

CHRIS KONDO (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 4,486 shares for an estimated $933,955

ARTHUR D LEVINSON sold 1,516 shares for an estimated $343,146

AAPL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,095 institutional investors add shares of AAPL stock to their portfolio, and 3,127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AAPL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AAPL in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/10/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/30/2025

AAPL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AAPL recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $AAPL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $232.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $250.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $270.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Edison Lee from Jefferies set a target price of $188.32 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Wamsi Mohan from B of A Securities set a target price of $235.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Erik Woodring from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $235.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Laura Martin from Needham set a target price of $225.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 William Power from Baird set a target price of $230.0 on 05/02/2025

