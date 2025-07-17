Lobbying Update: $180,000 of APPLE INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$180,000 of APPLE INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Educate policymakers on competition issues, including the Open App Markets Act, and American Innovation and Choice Online Act. Monitor issues related to the workforce.
Monitor efforts to enact comprehensive immigration reform legislation to provide an earned path to citizenship, to address the root causes of migration and responsibly manage the southern border, and to reform the immigrant visa system, and for other purposes.
Educate policymakers on Apple's circularity and sustainability efforts. Monitor for recycling and circularity legislation and regulation. Monitor for critical mineral legislation. Monitor issues related to clean energy and energy tax provisions in H.R. 1, One Big Beautiful Bill Act.
Educate policymakers regarding payments and financial technology regulation.
Monitor online privacy; monitor issues related to online content moderation and artificial intelligence.
Educate policymakers on issues related to health products and services to improve care delivery, promote wellness, and protect user privacy."
AAPL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AAPL stock 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 21 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAPL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE CLEO FIELDS has traded it 11 times. They made 11 purchases worth up to $1,160,000 on 06/30, 06/25, 06/09, 06/03 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN sold up to $50,000 on 06/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 06/02 and 1 sale worth up to $250,000 on 06/02.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $300,000 on 04/07, 03/31 and 2 sales worth up to $1,250,000 on 05/12, 05/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 05/05, 04/09, 04/03, 03/17, 02/12 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/03 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 04/21, 03/20.
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 04/15.
- SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE sold up to $50,000 on 04/14.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE TERRI A. SEWELL purchased up to $15,000 on 04/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 6 times. They made 0 purchases and 6 sales worth up to $90,000 on 04/09, 03/06, 03/05, 02/24, 02/21, 02/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/07, 03/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 03/27.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/05, 01/17.
AAPL Insider Trading Activity
AAPL insiders have traded $AAPL stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIMOTHY D COOK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 108,136 shares for an estimated $24,184,658.
- KATHERINE L. ADAMS (SVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 38,822 shares for an estimated $8,683,252.
- JEFFREY E WILLIAMS (COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 35,493 shares for an estimated $7,950,690.
- KEVAN PAREKH (Senior Vice President, CFO) sold 4,570 shares for an estimated $941,420
- CHRIS KONDO (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 4,486 shares for an estimated $933,955
- ARTHUR D LEVINSON sold 1,516 shares for an estimated $343,146
AAPL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2,095 institutional investors add shares of AAPL stock to their portfolio, and 3,127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 205,656,808 shares (+573627.2%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $42,194,607,297
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 91,336,544 shares (-87.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,288,586,518
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 59,788,635 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $12,266,834,242
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 23,748,072 shares (-32.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,275,159,233
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 20,945,084 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,652,531,508
- H&H INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT, LLC removed 18,544,974 shares (-35.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,119,395,074
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 16,785,263 shares (+1.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,728,510,470
AAPL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AAPL in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/10/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025
- DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/30/2025
AAPL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AAPL recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $AAPL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $232.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $250.0 on 07/17/2025
- Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $270.0 on 07/09/2025
- Edison Lee from Jefferies set a target price of $188.32 on 07/01/2025
- Wamsi Mohan from B of A Securities set a target price of $235.0 on 06/10/2025
- Erik Woodring from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $235.0 on 06/10/2025
- Laura Martin from Needham set a target price of $225.0 on 06/04/2025
- William Power from Baird set a target price of $230.0 on 05/02/2025
