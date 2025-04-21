Lobbying Update: $1,740,000 of PHILLIPS 66 lobbying was just disclosed

$1,740,000 of PHILLIPS 66 lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"S. 996, Preserving Choice in Vehicle Purchases Act of 2025; H.R. 1346, S. 593, Nationwide Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act of 2025; H.J. Res. 87, Providing congressional disapproval of the rule submitted by the Environmental Protection Agency relating to California State Motor Vehicle and Engine Pollution Control Standards; Heavy-Duty Vehicle and Engine Emission Warranty and Maintenance Provisions; Advanced Clean Trucks; Waiver of Preemption; Notice of Decision; H.J. Res. 88 Providing congressional disapproval of the rule submitted by the Environmental Protection Agency relating to California State Motor Vehicle and Engine Pollution Control Standards; Advanced Clean Cars II; Waiver of Preemption; Notice of Decision; Renewable Fuels Standard RVO Annual Rule 2026 and 2027; Issues arising from the Midwest governors petition to remove the 1-psi waiver and the related EPA rulemaking

Support for CO2 capture and storage projects, industrial decarbonization, hydrogen hub projects, 45Q tax credit, battery projects; Standards of Performance for New, Reconstructed, and Modified Sources and Emissions Guidelines for Existing Sources: Oil and Natural Gas Sector Climate Review; Pipeline Safety: Gas Pipeline Leak Detection and Repair; Greenhouse Gas Reporting Rule: Revisions and Confidentiality Determinations for Petroleum and Natural Gas Systems; Methane Emissions Reduction Program (MERP); H.J. Res 35, Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, USC, of the rule submitted by the Environmental Protection Agency relating to Waste Emissions Charge for Petroleum and Natural Gas Systems: Procedures for Facilitating Compliance, Including netting and exemptions.

H. Con. Res. 14, Establishing the congressional budget for the United States Government for fiscal year 2025 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2026 through 2034; S. Con. Res. 7, an original concurrent resolution setting forth the congressional budget for the United States Government for fiscal year 2025 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2026 through 2034; S. 187, the ALIGN Act; S. 1422, a bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to prohibit the use of foreign feedstocks for purposes of the clean fuel production credit, and for other purposes; H.R. 1347, S. 559, American Investment in Manufacturing and Main Street Act; Issues pertaining to preserving the corporate tax rate (no legislation introduced)

Draft legislation to reauthorize PHMSA; Regulatory improvements for pipeline safety; Support for offshore oil port permit application

Executive actions pertaining to potential tariffs affecting imports from Canada, Mexico, and China, plus reciprocal tariffs (no formal legislation introduced); Proposed Action in Section 301 Investigation of Chinas Targeting of the Maritime, Logistics, and shipbuilding Sectors for Dominance; Executive action extending deadline on license to operate in Venezuela"

PSX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PSX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 01/17.

PSX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 709 institutional investors add shares of PSX stock to their portfolio, and 827 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PSX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PSX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

PSX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PSX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PSX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $127.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Nitin Kumar from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $140.0 on 01/13/2025

on 01/13/2025 Theresa Chen from Barclays set a target price of $115.0 on 01/13/2025

