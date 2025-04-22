Lobbying Update: $1,720,000 of QUALCOMM INCORPORATED lobbying was just disclosed

$1,720,000 of QUALCOMM INCORPORATED lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"H.R.802 - STAR Act of 2025
H.R.802 - STAR Act of 2025 Implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Policies related to connected and automated vehicle technologies. Policies related to Artificial Intelligence
IP Protections
QCOM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $QCOM stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QCOM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 04/08, 04/04, 11/20 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING purchased up to $15,000 on 10/31.
QCOM Insider Trading Activity
QCOM insiders have traded $QCOM stock on the open market 50 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 50 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QCOM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALEXANDER H ROGERS (President QTL & Global Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 29,660 shares for an estimated $4,941,333.
- AKASH J. PALKHIWALA (CFO & COO) has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 18,670 shares for an estimated $2,919,110.
- ANN C CHAPLIN (General Counsel&Corp Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,205 shares for an estimated $1,962,123.
- JAMES H THOMPSON (Chief Technology Officer) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,376,720
- NEIL MARTIN (SVP, Finance and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,048 shares for an estimated $332,193.
- HEATHER S ACE (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $246,784
QCOM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,223 institutional investors add shares of QCOM stock to their portfolio, and 1,203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 5,453,243 shares (-41.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $837,727,189
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 4,590,750 shares (-28.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $705,231,015
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 4,234,825 shares (-26.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $650,553,816
- AMUNDI added 3,905,918 shares (+36.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $600,027,123
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 3,278,935 shares (-22.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $503,709,994
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 2,614,556 shares (-22.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $401,648,092
- STATE STREET CORP added 1,939,523 shares (+3.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $297,949,523
QCOM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QCOM in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 11/07/2024
QCOM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $QCOM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $QCOM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $180.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $215.0 on 01/07/2025
- Gary Mobley from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $180.0 on 11/11/2024
- Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $175.0 on 11/07/2024
