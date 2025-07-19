Lobbying Update: $171,000 of AMERICAN DENTAL EDUCATION ASSOCIATION lobbying was just disclosed

$171,000 of AMERICAN DENTAL EDUCATION ASSOCIATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"LHHS Appropriations

Higher Education Matters

Oral Health Care Oral Health Education Matters"

TAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of TAL stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TAL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025

TAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TAL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $TAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.27.

Here are some recent targets:

Alice Cai from Citigroup set a target price of $11.54 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Linda Huang from Macquarie set a target price of $10.9 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 DS Kim from JP Morgan set a target price of $11.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Felix Liu from UBS set a target price of $17.2 on 01/24/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.