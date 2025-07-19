Lobbying Update: $171,000 of AMERICAN DENTAL EDUCATION ASSOCIATION lobbying was just disclosed

$171,000 of AMERICAN DENTAL EDUCATION ASSOCIATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"LHHS Appropriations
Higher Education Matters
Oral Health Care Oral Health Education Matters"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
TAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of TAL stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 12,079,829 shares (+104.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $159,574,541
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 12,061,305 shares (+2125.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $159,329,839
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 10,263,589 shares (-57.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $135,582,010
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 6,125,109 shares (-22.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,912,689
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. added 5,830,321 shares (+2706.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,018,540
- TIGER PACIFIC CAPITAL LP removed 5,078,277 shares (-36.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,084,039
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 4,235,489 shares (+52.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,950,809
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
TAL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TAL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for TAL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TAL forecast page.
TAL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TAL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $TAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.27.
Here are some recent targets:
- Alice Cai from Citigroup set a target price of $11.54 on 06/27/2025
- Linda Huang from Macquarie set a target price of $10.9 on 04/25/2025
- DS Kim from JP Morgan set a target price of $11.0 on 04/24/2025
- Felix Liu from UBS set a target price of $17.2 on 01/24/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.