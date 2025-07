Lobbying Update: $170,000 of WASTE MANAGEMENT INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$170,000 of WASTE MANAGEMENT INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to solid waste-to-energy Issues related to PFAS and CERCLA Liability Issues related to recycling

Issues related to tax incentives for alternative energy (extension of alternative fuel tax credit) H.R. 2596/S. 1252, Renewable Natural Gas Incentive Act of 2025

Issues related to conversion of diesel trucks to renewable natural gas vehicles and electric vehicles"

WM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WM stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/15.

on 05/15. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

WM Insider Trading Activity

WM insiders have traded $WM stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DEVINA A RANKIN (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 68,533 shares for an estimated $16,128,536 .

. JAMES C JR FISH (Pres, Chief Executive Officer) sold 44,405 shares for an estimated $10,143,620

JOHN J MORRIS (EVP & Chief Operation Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 43,641 shares for an estimated $10,008,623 .

. RAFAEL CARRASCO (SVP of Enterprise Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 8,236 shares for an estimated $1,894,309 .

. TARA J. HEMMER (SVP & Chief Sustainability Off) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,363 shares for an estimated $1,874,936 .

. MICHAEL J. WATSON (Sr. VP-Chief Customer Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,972 shares for an estimated $1,809,614 .

. JOHN A. CARROLL (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,507 shares for an estimated $339,754 .

. JOHNSON VARKEY (SVP-Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,002 shares for an estimated $223,285 .

. CHARLES C BOETTCHER (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold 693 shares for an estimated $152,870

KIMBERLY G. STITH (SVP - Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 249 shares for an estimated $55,702 .

. CHRISTOPHER P. DESANTIS (SVP Operations - East) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 245 shares for an estimated $54,639 .

. DONALD J SMITH (Sr. VP - Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 234 shares for an estimated $52,158.

WM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 963 institutional investors add shares of WM stock to their portfolio, and 907 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WM in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 06/27/2025

Melius Research issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

WM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WM recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $WM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $250.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer set a target price of $260.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Konark Gupta from Scotiabank set a target price of $265.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Kevin Chiang from CIBC set a target price of $250.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Sabahat Khan from RBC Capital set a target price of $229.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Devin Dodge from BMO Capital set a target price of $245.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Rob Wertheimer from Melius Research set a target price of $263.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Tami Zakaria from JP Morgan set a target price of $277.0 on 05/23/2025

