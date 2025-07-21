Lobbying Update: $170,000 of MOODY'S CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$170,000 of MOODY'S CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to the Community Reinvestment Act (P.L. 85-128). Issues related to the Community Development Banking and Financial Institutions Act (P.L. 103-325). Issues related to the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 (P.L. 116-260). Issues related to leveraging tech/data/resources to help CDFIs and address the wealth gap.
Issues related to Moody's insurance solutions: climate on demand, catastrophe risk analysis, climate data, climate research.
Issues related to Moody's insurance solutions: climate on demand, catastrophe risk analysis, climate data, climate research."
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
MCO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MCO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
MCO Insider Trading Activity
MCO insiders have traded $MCO stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT FAUBER (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 4,163 shares for an estimated $1,982,804.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
MCO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 609 institutional investors add shares of MCO stock to their portfolio, and 550 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,278,818 shares (+9.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $595,532,754
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 800,410 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $401,477,651
- AKRE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 643,469 shares (-20.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $299,657,078
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 611,890 shares (-28.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $284,951,054
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 611,561 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $284,797,842
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 549,424 shares (-89.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $255,861,262
- FIERA CAPITAL CORP removed 498,328 shares (-16.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $232,066,366
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
MCO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MCO in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/21/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/03/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/02/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/04/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/04/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for MCO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MCO forecast page.
MCO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MCO recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $MCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $520.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andrew Steinerman from JP Morgan set a target price of $565.0 on 07/21/2025
- Alex Kramm from UBS set a target price of $515.0 on 07/08/2025
- Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $498.0 on 07/07/2025
- Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $573.0 on 07/03/2025
- Owen Lau from Oppenheimer set a target price of $552.0 on 07/02/2025
- Ashish Sabadra from RBC Capital set a target price of $550.0 on 06/04/2025
- Shlomo Rosenbaum from Stifel set a target price of $468.0 on 04/23/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.