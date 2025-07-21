Lobbying Update: $170,000 of MOODY'S CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$170,000 of MOODY'S CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to the Community Reinvestment Act (P.L. 85-128). Issues related to the Community Development Banking and Financial Institutions Act (P.L. 103-325). Issues related to the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 (P.L. 116-260). Issues related to leveraging tech/data/resources to help CDFIs and address the wealth gap.

Issues related to Moody's insurance solutions: climate on demand, catastrophe risk analysis, climate data, climate research.

MCO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MCO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.

MCO Insider Trading Activity

MCO insiders have traded $MCO stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT FAUBER (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 4,163 shares for an estimated $1,982,804.

MCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 609 institutional investors add shares of MCO stock to their portfolio, and 550 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MCO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MCO in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/21/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/03/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/02/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/04/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/04/2025

MCO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MCO recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $MCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $520.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Steinerman from JP Morgan set a target price of $565.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Alex Kramm from UBS set a target price of $515.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $498.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $573.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Owen Lau from Oppenheimer set a target price of $552.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Ashish Sabadra from RBC Capital set a target price of $550.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Shlomo Rosenbaum from Stifel set a target price of $468.0 on 04/23/2025

