Lobbying Update: $170,000 of EXPEDIA GROUP lobbying was just disclosed

$170,000 of EXPEDIA GROUP lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"None"

EXPE Insider Trading Activity

EXPE insiders have traded $EXPE stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXPE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DARA KHOSROWSHAHI has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,660,613 .

. ROBERT J DZIELAK (Chief Legal Officer & Sec'y) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,869 shares for an estimated $2,016,907 .

. LANCE A SOLIDAY (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 691 shares for an estimated $132,098

EXPE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 455 institutional investors add shares of EXPE stock to their portfolio, and 421 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EXPE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EXPE in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/09/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/07/2025

EXPE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EXPE recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $EXPE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $183.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $178.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Greg Miller from Truist Securities set a target price of $168.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $170.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Shyam Patil from Susquehanna set a target price of $175.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer set a target price of $210.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Thomas Champion from Piper Sandler set a target price of $135.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Daniel Kurnos from Benchmark set a target price of $215.0 on 05/09/2025

