Lobbying Update: $170,000 of CONOCOPHILLIPS lobbying was just disclosed

$170,000 of CONOCOPHILLIPS lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Energy, corporate, and international tax matters. H.R.1 One Big Beautiful Bill
International priorities with regard to global international energy and geo-political and trade developments that could affect their business."
COP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $COP stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 06/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 05/30.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/15 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 02/25.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/13 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 04/11, 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.
COP Insider Trading Activity
COP insiders have traded $COP stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KIRK L. JOHNSON (Executive Vice President) purchased 5,300 shares for an estimated $499,472
COP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,025 institutional investors add shares of COP stock to their portfolio, and 1,124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 31,736,423 shares (+379.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,332,959,143
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 6,040,163 shares (-13.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $634,337,918
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 4,214,932 shares (-82.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $442,652,158
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 4,210,205 shares (+13.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $442,155,729
- STATE STREET CORP removed 3,807,066 shares (-5.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $399,818,071
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P added 3,618,880 shares (+24.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $380,054,777
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 3,587,400 shares (-17.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $376,748,748
COP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COP in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/11/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/11/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025
COP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COP recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $COP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $115.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ryan Todd from Piper Sandler set a target price of $123.0 on 07/15/2025
- Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $100.0 on 07/11/2025
- Scott Hanold from RBC Capital set a target price of $113.0 on 07/11/2025
- Josh Silverstein from UBS set a target price of $115.0 on 07/11/2025
- Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $117.0 on 06/26/2025
- Alastair Syme from Citigroup set a target price of $115.0 on 06/11/2025
- Kalei Akamine from B of A Securities set a target price of $106.0 on 05/23/2025
