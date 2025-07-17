Lobbying Update: $170,000 of CONOCOPHILLIPS lobbying was just disclosed

$170,000 of CONOCOPHILLIPS lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Energy, corporate, and international tax matters. H.R.1 One Big Beautiful Bill

International priorities with regard to global international energy and geo-political and trade developments that could affect their business."

COP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COP stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

COP Insider Trading Activity

COP insiders have traded $COP stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIRK L. JOHNSON (Executive Vice President) purchased 5,300 shares for an estimated $499,472

COP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,025 institutional investors add shares of COP stock to their portfolio, and 1,124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

COP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COP in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/11/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/11/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025

COP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COP recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $COP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $115.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ryan Todd from Piper Sandler set a target price of $123.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $100.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Scott Hanold from RBC Capital set a target price of $113.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Josh Silverstein from UBS set a target price of $115.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $117.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Alastair Syme from Citigroup set a target price of $115.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Kalei Akamine from B of A Securities set a target price of $106.0 on 05/23/2025

