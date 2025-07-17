Lobbying Update: $170,000 of CMS ENERGY CORP lobbying was just disclosed

$170,000 of CMS ENERGY CORP lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R. 1 Budget Reconciliation H.R. 2872, the RESILIENCE Act of 2025; S. 448, the CIRCUIT Act; H.R.5376, Inflation Reduction Act of 2022; H.R. 7024, the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act; H.R. 3938, Build It in America Act; Resiliency issues generally; Distribution transformer issues generally; Transmission and distribution issues generally; Tax Cuts and Jobs Act issues generally; Inflation Reduction Act Implementation; Tariffs generally; Miscellaneous Corporate Tax Matters

S.1631 - Safeguarding the Homeland from the Threats Posed by Unmanned Aircraft Systems Act of 2023; H.R. 8610 - Counter-UAS Authority Security, Safety, and Reauthorization Act; Counter-UAS legislation; S. 4630 - Streamlining Federal Cybersecurity Regulations Act; Cyber incident reporting generally; Cyber regulatory harmonization generally; Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015 reauthorization. Draft Pipeline Security Act Draft Streamlining Federal Cybersecurity Regulations Act Draft Legislation to reauthorize the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015 through 2035 S. 1337- Cybersecurity Information Sharing Extension Act; Counter-UAS legislation; S. 1875 - Streamlining Federal Cybersecurity Regulations Act of 2025;

H.R. 471- the Fix Our Forest Act; Senate draft legislation for Fix Our Forest Act; Conservation regulations at the Bureau of Land Management; Wildfires and other natural disasters; EPA regulations on Clean Air Act Section 111 d and b; EPA regulations generally; Good Neighbor Rule; Coal combustion residuals; Effluent Limitation Guidelines; Draft legislation related to the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council; Rights-of-way; Categorical exclusions; Siting and permitting generally; National Environmental Policy Act; Clean Water Act generally; Endangered Species Act generally; Power demand generally; National Historic Preservation Act generally; Water Resources Development Act generally; Clean Air Act generally.

Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act; H.R. 1968, Full Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025 H.R.2486/S.1214 Heating and Cooling Relief Act; H.R. 10445- the Further Continuing Appropriations and Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act; H.R. 9028, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Act, 2025; H.R. 8997, Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Act, 2025; H.R. 8997, Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Act, 2025; H.R. 8773, Financial Services and General Government Act, 2025; H.R. 8998, Department of Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Act, 2025; H.R. 8580, Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Act, 2025; H.R. 8772, Legislative Branch Appropriations Act, 2025; H.R. 9026, Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Act, 2025; H.R. 9029, Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies Act, 2025; H.R. 8752, Department of Homeland Security Act, 2025; H.R. 8774, Department of Defense Act, 2025; H.R. 9494, Continuing Appropriations and Other Matters Act, 2025; Energy R&D funding; LIHEAP Issues generally; Disaster supplemental funding general. FY25 Labor-HHS Appropriations; Draft appropriations language regarding the beneficial use of coal combustion residuals. Appropriations language supporting delay of implementation for Energy Independence and Security Act Section 433

Supply chain issues generally; Pipeline Safety Reauthorization; Easing Gas/Electric Infrastructure Locating Costs Due to Federally Incentivized Broadband Build-Out Fixing Emergency Management for Americans Act (FEMA) Act of 2025 Issues Related to Beyond Visual Line of Sight rulemaking; Issues related to Section 2209 rulemaking; Issues related to drone supply chains/Chinese drones.

811 locate services issues generally. Spectrum Issues generally

S.914, Energy Threat Analysis Center Establishment Act; Draft legislation on the interconnection queue; Draft legislation on power reliability; Draft legislation on transmission; Artificial intelligence issues generally; Load growth, reliability, and resource adequacy generally; Data center issues generally; Energy security issues generally; Issues related to energy grid supply chain; Issues related to energy sector impacts from tariff policies; Draft legislation related to cybersecurity; Draft legislation related to security and data; Distribution transformers; Draft legislation related to electric grid/energy infrastructure cybersecurity H. J. RES. 20, S.J. RES 4.- Energy Conservation Program: Energy Conservation H.R. 3699, Energy Choice Act H.R. 3616, Reliable Power Act H.R. 1047, Grid Power Act H.R. 3632, Power Plant Reliability Act H.R. 3638, Electric Supply Chain Act H.R. 3157, State Energy Accountability Act HR. 3628, State Planning for Reliability and Affordability Act H.R. 3657, Hydropower Relicensing Transparency Act H.R. 3015, National Coal Council Reestablishment Act H.R. 3617, Securing Americas Critical Minerals Supply Act H.R. 3062, Promoting Cross-Border Energy Infrastructure Act Standards for Consumer Gas-fired Instantaneous Water Heaters; Public Law No. 117-169 Inflation Reduction Act House Permitting Reform generally Gas Electric Coordination Energy Access Discussion Draft-Two Product Classes Next Generation Pipelines Research and Development Act H.R. 3668. Improving Interagency Coordination for Pipeline Reviews Act H.R. 3898 Promoting Efficient Review for Modern Infrastructure Today (PERMIT) Act. EPCA Reform

National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025"

CMS Insider Trading Activity

CMS insiders have traded $CMS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT B MCINTOSH (VP, Controller, CAO) sold 6,700 shares for an estimated $467,392

BRANDON J. HOFMEISTER (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,198 shares for an estimated $309,330 .

. LAURA WRIGHT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $174,609.

CMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 357 institutional investors add shares of CMS stock to their portfolio, and 301 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CMS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CMS in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/29/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/21/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/20/2025

CMS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CMS recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CMS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $79.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $71.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $79.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Greg Gordon from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $76.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Andrew Weisel from Scotiabank set a target price of $81.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Neil Kalton from Wells Fargo set a target price of $82.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $83.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from B of A Securities set a target price of $80.0 on 03/24/2025

