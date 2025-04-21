Lobbying Update: $1,670,000 of DELTA AIR LINES INC lobbying was just disclosed

$1,670,000 of DELTA AIR LINES INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) Improvement Act of 2023 (PL 118-4) S.___/H.R.___ - Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development and Related Agencies, FY2026 Appropriations S.___/H.R.___ - Department of Homeland Security, FY2026 Appropriations S.__/H.R. 8752- Department of Homeland Security, FY2025 Appropriations H.R. ___ - Flight Education Access Act of 2025 Implementation of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 Public Law (PL) 118-63 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Public Law (PL) 117-58) Implementation of Clean Energy Provisions Contained in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Public Law (PL) 117 - 169 Treasury/IRS Notice 2025-10,11 on the Section 45Z Clean Fuel Production Credit and Emissions Rates H.R. 1968 - Full Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act of 2025 Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Reauthorization Airport Revenue Diversion Passenger Facility Charge (PFC) Tax Unmanned Aerial Systems Airline Alliance Antitrust Immunity Issues Aviation Industry Financial Issues Aircraft Issues Related to Certification, Modernization, Noise and Emissions Department of Transportation (DOT) Full Fare Advertising Rule Department of Transportation (DOT) Delayed Baggage and Ancillary Fee Refund Rule International Air Service Rights Issues (US Government Bilateral Negotiations) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) NextGen Initiative Issues Related to Global Distribution Systems, Third-party Ticketing, and Online Travel Sites International Fair Competition Issues Airline Alliance Competition Issues General Airline Employment Issues and Workforce Development Issues related to Human Trafficking Issues related to Passenger Accessibility Tariffs Sustainable/Alternative Aviation Fuel Air Traffic Control (ATC) Modernization Efforts International Travel Restrictions Unruly Passenger Enforcement/No Fly List Department of Transportation (DOT) Airline Consumer Issues Department of Transportation (DOT) Ticket Refund Rule Climate Change and Sustainability Commitments Executive Order 14036 - Promoting Competition in the American Economy 5G Interference Issues Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Issues Clean Energy Development, Innovation and Technology Passenger Seating Procedures Issues Related to Airport Leasing Department of Transportation (DOT) Route Case Issues Aviation Cybersecurity Issues

S.___/H.R.___ - Department of Homeland Security, FY2026 Appropriations H.R. 1968 - Full Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act of 2025 S.__/H.R. 8752- Department of Homeland Security, FY2025 Appropriations Implementation of Clean Energy Tax Provisions Contained in the IRA PL 117 - 169 Treasury/IRS Notice 2025-10,11 on the Section 45Z Clean Fuel Production Credit and Emissions Rates OTHER CONGRESSIONAL/REGULATORY MATTERS: Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Aviation Security, Taxes & Fees Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Immigration and Customs Fees Various Federal Income and Excise Tax Matters Various Pension and Retirement Matters Issues Related to Aviation Fuel Taxes Sustainable Aviation Fuel Corporate Tax Reform Implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Infrastructure Proposals - Implementation of American Jobs Plan Tax Incentives

H.R. 1968 - Full Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act of 2025 S. 4796/H.R. 9028 - Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies, FY2025 Appropriations S. 4960/H.R. 9027 - Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies, FY2025 Appropriations S. 4927/H.R. 8997 - Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies, FY2025 Appropriations S. 4928/H.R. 8773- Financial Services and General Government, FY2025 Appropriations S. 4802/H.R. 8998 - Department of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies, FY2025 Appropriations S. ___/H.R. 8752 - Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act, FY2025 S. ___/H.R. ___ - Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies, FY2026 Appropriations S. ___/H.R. ___ - Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies, FY2026 Appropriations S. ___/H.R. ___ - Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies, FY2026 Appropriations S. ___/H.R. ___- Financial Services and General Government, FY2026 Appropriations S. ___/H.R. ___ - Department of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies, FY2026 Appropriations S. ___/H.R. - Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act, FY2026 Implementation of Clean Energy Provisions Contained in the IRA PL 117 - 169 Treasury/IRS Notice 2025-10,11 on the Section 45Z Clean Fuel Production Credit and Emissions Rates OTHER CONGRESSIONAL/REGULATORY MATTERS: Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Passenger Security Fees Implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on Fees, and Taxes/Fees Budget Reconciliation

H.R. 1968 - Full Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act of 2025 S. __/H.R. 8752- Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act, FY2025 S. ___/H.R.___ - Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act, FY2026 H.R.1925 - Emerging Digital Identity Ecosystem Report Act of 2025 S. 1180 A bill to abolish the Transportation Security Administration, and for other purposes. OTHER CONGRESSIONAL/REGULATORY MATTERS: Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Aviation Security Taxes and Fees Customs and Immigration Fees Airport Security Issues Air Cargo Security Issues Civil Aviation Security Issues: Expansion or Trusted Traveler/Risk-Based Screening Programs, Airport Checkpoint Lane Staffing, Secondary Cockpit Barriers, Canines and Public Area Security Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Staffing and Resource Issues Passenger Security Staffing Levels at Airports, Preclearance Issues, Biometric Exit Touchless Airport Screening Tech Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Passenger Targeting Activities Unruly Passenger Enforcement Aviation Cybersecurity Reporting Requirements Anti-Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Aviation Cybersecurity Issues

OTHER CONGRESSIONAL/REGULATORY MATTERS: International Air Service Rights Issues (U.S. Government Bilateral Negotiations) Foreign Investment Trade Tariffs

Implementation of Clean Energy Provisions Contained in the IRA PL 117 - 169 Treasury/IRS Notice 2025-10,11 on the Section 45Z Clean Fuel Production Credit and Emissions Rates OTHER CONGRESSIONAL/REGULATORY MATTERS: Aviation Industry Financial Issues Renewable Identification Number (RIN) Markets Tariffs Implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Airline Ticket Refund Rule Implementation of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 Public Law (PL) 118-63 Department of Transportation (DOT) Delayed Baggage and Ancillary Fee Refund Rule Issues Related to Global Distribution Systems and Online Travel Sites

H.R. 1968 - Full Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act of 2025 S. ___/H.R. 8752 - Department of Homeland Security, FY2025 Appropriations S. ___/H.R.___ - Department of Homeland Security, FY2026 Appropriations OTHER CONGRESSIONAL/REGULATORY MATTERS: Implementation of Biometric Entry and Exit Systems Customs and Immigration Fees Visa Filing Requirements Customs Wait Times Visa Processing Delays

H.R. 1968 - Full Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act of 2025 S. 4960/H.R.9027 - Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies, FY2025 S. 4927/H.R.8997 - Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies, FY2025 S. 4802/H.R.8998 - Department of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, FY2025 S. ___/H.R.___ - Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies, FY2026 S. ___/H.R.___ - Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies, FY2026 S. ___/H.R.___ - Department of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, FY2026 Implementation of Clean Energy Tax Provisions Contained in the IRA PL 117 - 169 Treasury/IRS Notice 2025-10,11 on the Section 45Z Clean Fuel Production Credit and Emissions RatesEPAs Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) Program: Standards for 2023-2025 and Other Changes H.R. 1719/S. 1443 - Farm to Fly Act Implementation of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 Public Law (PL) 118-63 OTHER CONGRESSIONAL/REGULATORY MATTERS: Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS)/Renewable Identification Number (RINs) Energy Tax Issues Sustainable Aviation Fuel Climate Change and Sustainability Commitments and Disclosures

OTHER CONGRESSIONAL/REGULATORY MATTERS: Implementation of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 Public Law (PL) 118-63 Airline Jurisdictional Issues In Any Consumer Data Privacy Bill Executive Order 14036 - Promoting Competition in the American Economy Department of Transportation (DOT) Airline Consumer Issues Department of Transportation (DOT) Ticket Refund Rule Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Reauthorization Department of Transportation (DOT) Delayed Baggage and Ancillary Fee Refund Rule Issues Related to Global Distribution Systems and Online Travel Sites Aviation Cybersecurity 5G Interference Issues Passenger Seating Procedures

OTHER CONGRESSIONAL/REGULATORY MATTERS: Anti-Human Trafficking Measures

Implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (PL 117-58)Implementation of Clean Energy Tax Provisions Contained in the IRA PL 117 - 169 EPAs Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) Program: Standards for 2023-2025 and Other Changes Farm Bill Reauthorization H.R. 1719/S. 144 - Farm to Fly Act OTHER CONGRESSIONAL/REGULATORY MATTERS: Energy Tax Issues Sustainable Aviation Fuel Climate change and sustainability commitments and disclosures Clean Energy Deployment, Innovation and Technology"

DAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DAL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/13.

DAL Insider Trading Activity

DAL insiders have traded $DAL stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD H BASTIAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 159,710 shares for an estimated $10,236,451 .

. GLEN W HAUENSTEIN (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 115,000 shares for an estimated $6,874,785 .

. RAHUL D SAMANT (EVP & Chief Info Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 84,593 shares for an estimated $5,449,717 .

. WILLIAM C CARROLL (SVP, Fin & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,930 shares for an estimated $1,859,790 .

. JOANNE D SMITH (EVP & Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,867 shares for an estimated $1,527,392 .

. STEVEN M SEAR (EVP - Global Sales & Distrib) sold 10,279 shares for an estimated $603,541

ALLISON C AUSBAND (EVP & Chief Cust Exper Officer) sold 7,510 shares for an estimated $470,306

DAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 547 institutional investors add shares of DAL stock to their portfolio, and 496 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DAL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/13/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024

DAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DAL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $DAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $42.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $46.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Michael Linenberg from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $82.0 on 01/13/2025

on 01/13/2025 Catherine O'Brien from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $83.0 on 11/15/2024

