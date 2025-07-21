Lobbying Update: $1,667,006 of AMERICAN HONDA MOTOR CO. INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$1,667,006 of AMERICAN HONDA MOTOR CO. INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Electric Vehicles and infrastructure in general Connected and automated vehicles in general Vehicle safety in general H.R. 1, One Big Beautiful Bill, Corporate, International Clean Energy Tax Provisions; EV fees; and AI and Spectrum Provisions

2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act, Corporate Tax Provisions 45X Advanced Manufacturing Credit, 30D Clean Vehicle Credit and 45W Commercial Credit S. 711, Transportation Freedom Act S. 1605, International Competition for American Jobs Act H.R. 1, One Big Beautiful Bill, Corporate, International Clean Energy Tax Provisions; EV fees; and AI and Spectrum Provisions

IEEPA Tariffs: Canada/Mexico 301 Tariffs Sec. 232 Auto Tariffs USMCA IEEPA Reciprocal Tariffs Sec. 232 Steel & Aluminum Tariffs Sec. 232 Critical Mineral Tariff Investigation Sec. 232 Semiconductor Tariff Investigation Rare Earth Elements

Greenhouse gas and fuel economy standards Multi-Pollutant Emissions Standards for MY27 and Later S. 711, Transportation Freedom Act Electric vehicles and infrastructure in general H.J. Res. 88

Electric vehicles in general S 315 / HR 979: AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act S 161: SHE DRIVES Act Data Access In General Privacy In General Vehicle Safety in General Automated and Connected Vehicles in General Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, Automatic Emergency Braking Systems for Light Vehicles H.R. 1, One Big Beautiful Bill, Corporate, International Clean Energy Tax Provisions; EV fees; and AI and Spectrum Provisions S. 1379/H.R. 1566 REPAIR Act

(EO) Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence (EO) Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence Implementation of H.R. 3684 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Artificial Intelligence in general Connected and automated vehicles in general

Critical minerals in general"

HMC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of HMC stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

