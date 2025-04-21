Lobbying Update: $1,662,000 of GILEAD SCIENCES INC lobbying was just disclosed

$1,662,000 of GILEAD SCIENCES INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"International trade and protection of intellectual property; TRIPS Waiver; global supply chain issues, including the Medical Supply Chain Resiliency Act; compulsory licensing and other IP issues in multiple countries.
Advocate on drug pricing proposals and proposals to expand access to HIV treatment and prevention therapies including: Ryan White Care Act reauthorization; PEPFAR reauthorization; HIV/AIDS access to care, research, testing and treatment. Hepatitis C screening and linkage to care programs; coverage and reimbursement policy for Hepatitis C, HIV and oncology portfolio. Issues related to triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) and early detection and screenings for breast cancer. Advocate in favor of 340B program reforms and changes to Notice of Benefit and Payment Parameters (NBPP). Highlight Gilead's efforts to ensure diversity in clinical trials. Issues related to developing treatments and therapies, including: manufacturing, clinical trials, reimbursement and coverage.
Advocate for provisions modifying the Inflation Reduction Act. HCV testing, screening and linkage to care programs. Medicaid and Medicare coverage, access and reimbursement issues for Hepatitis C, HIV, oncology products, and COVID-19 therapies and prevention including Medicare Part B proposals, and Medicare Part D reform and benefit redesign. CMS rules related to hospital inpatient payments, Medicaid Drug Rebate Program, and Value-Based Purchasing arrangements including changes to best price.
Issues related to pharmaceuticals and intellectual property protection including technology transfer, patent rights and funding.
Funding for policies relating to domestic and international HIV, Hepatitis C, oncology, and public health activities via appropriations. Advocacy regarding drug pricing proposals, including provisions modifying the Inflation Reduction Act and government purchasing proposals.
Legislative and regulatory proposals to change international and domestic corporate tax law and policy."
GILD Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GILD stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GILD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 12/24.
GILD Insider Trading Activity
GILD insiders have traded $GILD stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GILD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW D DICKINSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 564,930 shares for an estimated $54,892,531.
- MERDAD PARSEY (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 189,801 shares for an estimated $17,435,498.
- JEFFREY BLUESTONE sold 6,788 shares for an estimated $620,355
- JOHANNA MERCIER (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $456,400
GILD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 803 institutional investors add shares of GILD stock to their portfolio, and 837 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 10,487,673 shares (+145.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $968,746,355
- FMR LLC added 7,157,113 shares (+21.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $661,102,527
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 5,653,075 shares (+723.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $522,174,537
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 4,842,566 shares (-6.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $447,307,821
- AMUNDI removed 4,596,188 shares (-33.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $424,549,885
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 3,853,443 shares (-6.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $355,942,529
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 2,857,063 shares (-95.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $263,906,909
GILD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GILD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/11/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 02/18/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024
GILD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GILD recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GILD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $126.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $130.0 on 03/11/2025
- An analyst from Johnson Rice set a target price of $126.0 on 03/05/2025
- An analyst from Oppenheimer set a target price of $132.0 on 03/04/2025
- Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital set a target price of $83.0 on 01/07/2025
- Joseph Catanzaro from Piper Sandler set a target price of $105.0 on 11/07/2024
