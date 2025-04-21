Lobbying Update: $1,662,000 of GILEAD SCIENCES INC lobbying was just disclosed

$1,662,000 of GILEAD SCIENCES INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"International trade and protection of intellectual property; TRIPS Waiver; global supply chain issues, including the Medical Supply Chain Resiliency Act; compulsory licensing and other IP issues in multiple countries.

Advocate on drug pricing proposals and proposals to expand access to HIV treatment and prevention therapies including: Ryan White Care Act reauthorization; PEPFAR reauthorization; HIV/AIDS access to care, research, testing and treatment. Hepatitis C screening and linkage to care programs; coverage and reimbursement policy for Hepatitis C, HIV and oncology portfolio. Issues related to triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) and early detection and screenings for breast cancer. Advocate in favor of 340B program reforms and changes to Notice of Benefit and Payment Parameters (NBPP). Highlight Gilead's efforts to ensure diversity in clinical trials. Issues related to developing treatments and therapies, including: manufacturing, clinical trials, reimbursement and coverage.

Advocate for provisions modifying the Inflation Reduction Act. HCV testing, screening and linkage to care programs. Medicaid and Medicare coverage, access and reimbursement issues for Hepatitis C, HIV, oncology products, and COVID-19 therapies and prevention including Medicare Part B proposals, and Medicare Part D reform and benefit redesign. CMS rules related to hospital inpatient payments, Medicaid Drug Rebate Program, and Value-Based Purchasing arrangements including changes to best price.

Issues related to pharmaceuticals and intellectual property protection including technology transfer, patent rights and funding.

Funding for policies relating to domestic and international HIV, Hepatitis C, oncology, and public health activities via appropriations. Advocacy regarding drug pricing proposals, including provisions modifying the Inflation Reduction Act and government purchasing proposals.

Legislative and regulatory proposals to change international and domestic corporate tax law and policy."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

GILD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GILD stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GILD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

GILD Insider Trading Activity

GILD insiders have traded $GILD stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GILD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW D DICKINSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 564,930 shares for an estimated $54,892,531 .

. MERDAD PARSEY (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 189,801 shares for an estimated $17,435,498 .

. JEFFREY BLUESTONE sold 6,788 shares for an estimated $620,355

JOHANNA MERCIER (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $456,400

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

GILD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 803 institutional investors add shares of GILD stock to their portfolio, and 837 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

GILD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GILD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/11/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 02/18/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for GILD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GILD forecast page.

GILD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GILD recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GILD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $126.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $130.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 An analyst from Johnson Rice set a target price of $126.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Oppenheimer set a target price of $132.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital set a target price of $83.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Joseph Catanzaro from Piper Sandler set a target price of $105.0 on 11/07/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.